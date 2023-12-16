Man, 81, grievously injured after being hit by car in Luqa

An 81 year-old man from Luqa has been hospitalised after a road accident, earlier today.

In a statement released this afternoon, the police said the elderly man suffered grievous injuries when he was struck by a car on Triq il-Gudja, Luqa at around 10:15 am on Saturday. The car was being driven by a 26 year-old man from Tarxien.

First aid was administered at the scene by a medical team, before the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were classified as grievous.

A police investigation into the incident is currently underway.