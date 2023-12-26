menu

Three-year-old boy saved from Mellieħa cliffside

CPD officials and police save child who fell down a cliffside in Mellieħa in the early hours of Tuesday morning

karl_azzopardi
26 December 2023, 11:38am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A three-year-old boy was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at around 3am on Tuesday morning after falling down a cliffside in Mellieħa.

Police said their assistance was requested at the Aħrax campsite after the young boy was reported missing by his parents.

The boy was located by police and Civil Protection Department officials shortly after, and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.