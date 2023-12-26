Three-year-old boy saved from Mellieħa cliffside

A three-year-old boy was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital at around 3am on Tuesday morning after falling down a cliffside in Mellieħa.

Police said their assistance was requested at the Aħrax campsite after the young boy was reported missing by his parents.

The boy was located by police and Civil Protection Department officials shortly after, and was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.