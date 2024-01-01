Woman run over in Luqa car accident

menu

Woman sustains grievous injuries after being run over in Luqa

1 January 2024, 4:44pm
by Kurt Sansone
The woman was certified with grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital
A 52-year-old Hamrun woman sustained grievous injuries on Monday morning after being run over by a car in Luqa, the police said.

The woman was hit by a Citroen C1 driven by a 36-year-old Indian national from St Paul’s Bay at around 10:15am on Triq Sant’Andrija, Luqa.

The woman was given first aid on site but was certified to have sustained grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

