Man to be arraigned for number of snatch and grabs in Fgura

A 25-year-old Bormla resident has been arrested by the police following a sieries of snatch and grabs.

In a statement on Saturday morning, police said that the man was arrested shortly after three people filed police reports detailing how they had just been robbed while walking in Fgura. The victims were two women who are 45 and 80-years old, as well as a 74-year-old man.

Police said that at around 6:00pm on Thursday, the 45-year-old woman had just withdrawn cash from an ATM in Triq Hompesch, before the suspect allegedly took the money from her hand and ran off. This was followed by the suspect snatching a bag from the hands of the 74-year-old man, as well as a mobile phone from the 80-year-old woman.

Police started to search for the suspect using a description provided by his alleged victims. At around 8:30pm, the police spotted a man fitting the description and he was arrested.

It was then discovered that the suspect had allegedly pushed a 74-year-old man on Wednesday, before stealing his wallet.

The suspect is being held in police headquarters in Floriana, as he is to be charged later on Saturday.