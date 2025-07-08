Right of reply: WT Global reacts to MaltaToday report
WT Global insists it has not built its business on any form of illegality
This is WT Global Limited’s reply to an article featured on MaltaToday entitled, How Malta's Largest Cab Company Built An Empire On Unchecked Illegalities, published on 6 July 2025.
WT Global Ltd notes with serious concern yet another report featured on MaltaToday which has again chosen to focus only on one company rather than the industry and the different players involved in the industry.
The article in questions contains several assertions that are inaccurate, misleading, and unsupported by any judicial finding. WT Global Limited categorically rejects any suggestion that it has engaged in fraudulent practices and/or has built its business on any form of illegality. At no time has the company been convicted of, or sanctioned for, fraud or related offences.
All its operational sites were declared transparently to the relevant authorities, and any adjustments or removals of facilities were made in good faith and in full compliance with regulatory instructions.
Whenever approached by authorities regarding any clarifications or concerns, WT Global Limited immediately engaged with the Authority to address and remedy the situation without delay.
Regarding the references to traffic contraventions, it is important to note that the administrative enforcement system was significantly expanded in 2021. The figures quoted relate to 347 vehicles operating continuously over several years. In fact, all the cited administrative fines arose from this period onward, meaning that on average each vehicle incurred substantially less than one contravention per year—a proportion fully in line with the operational reality of professional fleets. It is therefore surprising that, despite access to complete records, reporting did not include this context. It would be interesting if MaltaToday decided to carry out similar research on other industry players and benchmark performance.
Similarly, repeated references to turnover and profitability fail to account for the substantial operational costs, investments, and tax contributions involved in sustaining a nationwide transport network. As in any other business, revenue is not merely profit—it is the engine that enables the employment of hundreds of individuals and sustains a broad ecosystem of local suppliers, insurers, fuel distributors, vehicle supplying companies, maintenance providers, and many other Maltese businesses whose operations and jobs depend directly on the continuity of services like ours. It is worth asking why this wider perspective rarely features in coverage, despite being essential to understanding the real impact and value of the sector.
While the sector includes hundreds of licensed operators—many operating under multiple company structures and VAT registrations, sometimes managing combined fleets larger than ours—the focus of MaltaToday has repeatedly fallen on one single business. It is reasonable for readers to ask if MaltaToday has or will carry out similar exercises on other players and give them a wider perspective.
WT Global Limited remains fully licensed and operational. The company is fully compliant with all regulatory obligations.
Editorial note: WT Global was given the opportunity to reply to questions before the quoted article was published but the company chose not to respond.