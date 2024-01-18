Court recommends forensic unit custody for offender with mental illness in domestic assault

Later this month, a court will sentence a young, mentally-ill, man who admitted to having assaulted and slightly injuring his mother at their home yesterday afternoon.

Magistrate Victor Axiak heard Inspector Omar Zammit charge the 24-year-old with causing the woman to fear that he would be violent towards her, and slightly injuring her. The defendant was also accused of recidivism, having been convicted of aggravated theft in 2017.

Defence lawyer Jason Azzopardi told the court that this was a case of aggression in a domestic setting. He said the defendant had released an audiovisual statement to the police in which he confirmed what had taken place as well as its cause, which he said was mental health issues.

The man was already under psychiatric care and had been prescribed a number of medicines.

“He regretted and was very upset about what he had done, and broke down in tears when he was shown photographs of his mother’s injuries,” the lawyer said.

As the man’s family wanted to safeguard his interests in the long term, said Azzopardi, the defendant would be pleading guilty.

“This is a case where the inspector and I both agree that he should be sentenced to probation - but on the condition that he follows a treatment order… I am not going to request bail pending sentencing,” submitted Azzopardi, adding that being remanded in custody should help the defendant understand that his actions are unacceptable.

The defence asked the court to instruct the prison authorities to ensure he continued to receive treatment for his condition.

Prosecuting inspector Zammit told the court that there was little to add to the defence’s submissions and confirmed that the man had cooperated with the police.

A guilty plea was entered, which the defendant proceeded to confirm.

Before adjourning the case for sentencing later this month, the court made a written recommendation to the prison authorities to the effect that the defendant should be held at the forensic unit until he is sentenced.

The court also ordered a ban on the publication of the name and personal details of the defendant and parte civile.