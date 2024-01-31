Woman hospitalised after getting hit by car

A 78-year-old woman from Żabbar was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after she was hit by a car in the same locality.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:30pm in Triq is-Santwarju.

Preliminary investigations showed she was hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 39-year-old woman also from Żabbar.

The victim was administered firstaid at the site of the accident, before she was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.