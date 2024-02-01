menu

Farmer finds unconscious cyclist in vicinity of Mellieħa fields

Cyclist hospitalised and suffering from serious injuries  

karl_azzopardi
1 February 2024, 6:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 31-year-old man from Mellieħa was hospitalised after being found unconscious next to a bicycle by a farmer.

The police said the farmer called emergency services at around 1pm, after spotting the unconscious cyclist next to his fields in Triq Dawret il-Mellieħa.

The cyclist was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

