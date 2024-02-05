Two caught red-handed while robbing St Paul’s Bay shop

Two men were arrested after being stopped robbing a shop by a patrolling sergeant and a constable.

The police said the incident happened at around 3am on Monday on Triq il-Maskli, St Paul's Bay.

The two officers heard shouting coming from the shop and noticed the two committing the theft.

The police ordered them to drop their weapons and obey orders given to them.

One of the men did so, while the other ran inside the store. Other police officers arrived and a noise was heard inside the shop's storage area. The man was spotted while struggling with the garage door.

The man tried fleeing the scene from the shop entrance, but was stopped by police officers.

The shop workers, a 29-year-old woman from Msida and a 44-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, were administered medical aid, after the latter was slightly injured when one of the thieves pressed a knife against his back. The woman was not injured.

Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.