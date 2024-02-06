Murder victim Sandra Ramirez stabbed 26 times with supermarket knife bought a day prior

Sandra Ramirez, the victim of a brutal murder, was fatally stabbed and slashed 26 times, allegedly by her ex-partner, who purchased the murder weapon just a day before from a local supermarket.

These details emerged in court proceedings on Tuesday, shedding light on the events leading to Ramirez's death.

On January 13th, Ramirez was found dead on a bed in a rental flat situated at Triq Sir George Borg in Sliema. The suspect in this case Fabian Eliuth Garcia Parada, the former boyfriend of Ramirez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors told the court that Parada bought the likely murder weapon, a blue Tescoma knife, together with two bottles of wine from Pavi supermarket in Qormi.

The supermarket’s CCTV showed Garcia Parada buying wine and knife on January 12 at 4:14pm. While searching Ramirez’s room, inspectors found a receipt for this purchase.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri informed the court that although the knife had been washed, there were still blood traces on it as well as in the kitchen of the apartment.

During the hearing investigators revealed chilling crime scene details, with Ramirez found covered in blood on the bed. Camilleri described it as “macabre”.

Moreover it was brought to attention that Garcia Parada admitted to the murder in a message translated from Spanish to English using a mobile application and turned himself in at a police station in Sliema.

Additional details regarding the behavior of the accused were revealed during the hearing. It was reported that Garcia Parada remained silent when shown a picture of his ex girlfriend with her new partner, while showing no interest in discussing the events that led to her murder.

Camilleri testified that Garcia Parada communicated with the police through Google Translate due to the a language barrier. Notably, Garcia Parada’s clothing and shoes were preserved for DNA testing due to an injury on his hand.

Tuesday’s hearing started two-and-a-half hours late after prison officials failed to bring Garcia Parada to court as scheduled. Magistrate Monica Vella expressed concern over this recurring issue of prisoners not being present for their designated court hearings, and demanded an explanation, from prison authorities.

At the end of the hearing, the magistrate ruled that there was sufficient prima facie evidence for Garcia Parada to be indicted.