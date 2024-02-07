Man in critical condition after falling in a construction site

A 31-year-old construction worker is in critical condition after falling in a construction site on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at around 7:30am in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Ħamrun. Police said that the man fell from the third storey of the construction site to the second storey.

He was aided by a medical team and taken to hospital by ambulance, as workers from the Civil Protection Department also assisted the man.

Magistrate Abigail Critien has launched an inquiry into the incident.

Police investigations, as well as investigations by the OHSE are still ongoing.