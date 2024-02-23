menu

Man in critical condition after falling two storeys in a construction site

The incident occurred at around 1:35pm, as the man, who is yet to be identified fell from a height while he was carrying out works on-site

matthew_farrugia
23 February 2024, 4:58pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A man is fighting for his life after falling around two storeys in a construction site in the Marsa Industrial Area.

The incident occurred at around 1:35pm, as the man, who is yet to be identified fell from a height while he was carrying out works on-site. 

Police said that the victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. 

Duty magistrate Victor Axiak was informed of the accident and has launched an inquiry. 

Police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.