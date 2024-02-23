Man in critical condition after falling two storeys in a construction site

A man is fighting for his life after falling around two storeys in a construction site in the Marsa Industrial Area.

The incident occurred at around 1:35pm, as the man, who is yet to be identified fell from a height while he was carrying out works on-site.

Police said that the victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiak was informed of the accident and has launched an inquiry.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety Authority investigations are still ongoing.