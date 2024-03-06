Man punched father in the neck for refusing to give him drug money, court hears

A 41-year-old man from Żabbar was remanded in custody on Wednesday, after being accused of punching his 65-year-old father in the neck after being refused money for drugs.

The defendant appeared before magistrate Ian Farrugia, arraigned by Inspector Christian Cauchi on charges of using physical and moral violence against his father.

Inspector Cauchi told the court that the man was a drug addict and would regularly ask his parents for money to maintain his habit. When, on March 5, his father refused to hand over more money, he was assaulted by his son, who punched him in the neck.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Martin Fenech, appointed legal aid defence counsel, requested bail for the man. The defence’s request was refused, with the court upholding a request by the prosecution for a protection order in favour of the man’s father.