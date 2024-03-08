Man arrested for breaking into two cars in Naxxar

A 49-year-old man was arrested by the police a few minutes after breaking into two cars in Naxxar.

The police said officers were alerted about the man on Thursday at around 11pm as he was trying to break into a car in Sqaq il-Laqx.

In a statement on Friday, the police said the officers traced the man in Għargħur within 15 minutes.

A search of the 49-year-old man yielded the stolen items.

He is being kept at the Police lock-up in Floriana while investigations are ongoing.