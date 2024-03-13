menu

Żebbuġ man in critical condition after crashing car into Floriana property

Police said that the man lost control of his vehicle at 8:15am

matthew_farrugia
13 March 2024, 12:30pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after losing control of his car and crashing into a building in Floriana.

The accident occurred at around 8:15am in Triq l-Imħażen. Preliminary investigations show that the man, who is from Żebbuġ, Gozo, lost control of his Smart car and crashed into the private property. 

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Police investigations are till ongoing. 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
