Police arrest man who stole historic gold medals from maritime museum

A 26-year-old man from Bormla was arrested on Monday after he stole two historic gold medals worth around €400,000 from the Maritime museum in Birgu.

The police said they were informed of the theft at around 2pm on Monday.

Investigations led to the man’s arrest around two hours after the medals were reported stolen.

Duty magistrate Lara Lanfranco has launched an inquiry, and the man is expected to be charged in court at around 1pm in from of magistrate Charmaine Galea.