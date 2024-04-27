Christian Zammit to contest local council election on PL ticket after leaving party

Zammit has been a longstanding opponent to overdevelopment in Xagħra. It was under his watch that the Xagħra local council fought against a proposed development close to Gozo’s Ġgantija Temples. His departure was prompted by his belief that the construction sector was politically targeting him. Zammit also said that Malta’s tribalistic attitude to politics is preventing people from running for local council.

However, in a recent Facebook post, Zammit revealed that he was urged by numerous citizens to reengage in politics. Reflecting on his previous resignation, he expressed his intent to take a firm stance to underscore the imperative for environmental reform and a shift in the dynamics between business and politics in the country.

Moreover, Zammit emphasised the necessity of empowering local councils with greater authority and resources. His decision to re-enter politics, he asserted, was driven by his determination to continue advocating for change within local governance structures.

Dispelling any misconceptions about his motives, Zammit clarified that his return was not motivated by promises of advancement or positions but rather stemmed from his inherent passion for politics and his deep-rooted connection to Xagħra.

"I'm not doing this because I've been given some promotion or promised a position somewhere, as some may think," he affirmed. "I'm doing this simply because politics is in my blood and Xagħra is in my heart."