Man dies after falling from roof of his Żebbuġ home

A 70-year-old man from Żebbuġ has lost his life after falling from the roof of his home.

Police discovered the incident after officials were on patrol and noticed a group of people and a doctor helping a man lying on the pavement in Triq Ġanni Bonniċi.

According to police, preliminary investigations found that the man fell three storeys from the roof of his residence.

A medical team was called on site but the man was certified dead upon arrival.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.