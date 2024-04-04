Man dies after falling from roof of his Żebbuġ home
A group of people and a doctor tried to help on site, but the 70-year-old lost his life on Thursday
A 70-year-old man from Żebbuġ has lost his life after falling from the roof of his home.
Police discovered the incident after officials were on patrol and noticed a group of people and a doctor helping a man lying on the pavement in Triq Ġanni Bonniċi.
According to police, preliminary investigations found that the man fell three storeys from the roof of his residence.
A medical team was called on site but the man was certified dead upon arrival.
Magistrate Ian Farrugia appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.