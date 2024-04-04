menu

Man dies after falling from roof of his Żebbuġ home

A group of people and a doctor tried to help on site, but the 70-year-old lost his life on Thursday

nicole_meilak
4 April 2024, 6:46pm
by Nicole Meilak
The man died after falling three storeys from the roof of his residence
The man died after falling three storeys from the roof of his residence

A 70-year-old man from Żebbuġ has lost his life after falling from the roof of his home.

Police discovered the incident after officials were on patrol and noticed a group of people and a doctor helping a man lying on the pavement in Triq Ġanni Bonniċi.

According to police, preliminary investigations found that the man fell three storeys from the roof of his residence.

A medical team was called on site but the man was certified dead upon arrival.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.