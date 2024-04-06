menu

Young man in critical condition after five-storey fall

The accident happened at around 2:00pm on Saturday in an apartment block in Triq Johnny Catania, Msida

matthew_farrugia
6 April 2024, 3:23pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 22-year-old man is at risk of dying after falling around five storeys in shaft within an Msida apartment block.

The accident happened at around 2:00pm on Saturday in Triq J Coppini, Msida. Police were called to the scene, as preliminary evidence suggests that he fell, however the circumstances behind the fall are unknown.

A medical team aided the victim before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where the 22-year-old was later certified as having sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police and OHSA investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
