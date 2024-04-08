Gozitan man dies after crashing motorcycle into pole

A 64-year-old Gozitan man died following a motorcycle accident in Triq Marsalforn, Żebbuġ.

The accident happened at around 8:30pm on Sunday, as the victim's body was discovered during a police patrol. Preliminary investigations show that the man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle before he crashed into a pole.

The man, who is a Xagħra resident, was aided by a medical team, but had died on-site.

Magistrate Brigette Sultana launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.