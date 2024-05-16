After childbirth deaths, Malta Women’s Lobby demands high quality healthcare

The Malta Woman’s Lobby has called on government to ensure women are provided the best healthcare during and after their pregnancy after two women dies while giving birth this month.

The Malta Women’s Lobby’s reaction comes after two women died while giving birth, with one passing away after giving birth on Mother’s Day.

The NGO said it was saddened by the news.

“All women, regardless of their nationality and financial means should have access to high-quality care. For this reason, we call on the government to offer support throughout pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period through the services of Midwives and other Health Care professionals,” the NGO said.

“Furthermore we suggest that all Health-Care Professionals should be trained to deal with the diverse women coming from different cultures and countries, to ensure the best care for all.”