Sulky rider grievously injured after accident in Gozo horse-racing track

A 21-year-old Xewkija resident has sustained grievous injuries after the sulky he was on broke while the victim was riding it.

The accident happened at around 12:15pm in the Xagħra horse-racing track in Gozo.

Preliminary police investigations show that while the man was riding the sulky, it broke, causing him to fall off.

He was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.