Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after losing control in San Ġwann
A 30-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries after he fell while riding a motorcycle on Monday morning.
The accident happened at around 7:30am in Triq Bella Vista, San Ġwann.
Preliminary studies show that the victim lost control of his motorcycle and fell.
He was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.