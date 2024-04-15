Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after losing control in San Ġwann

A 30-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries after he fell while riding a motorcycle on Monday morning.

The accident happened at around 7:30am in Triq Bella Vista, San Ġwann.

Preliminary studies show that the victim lost control of his motorcycle and fell.

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.