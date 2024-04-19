menu

Turkish labourer suffers grievous injuries in two-storey fall

35-year-old resident of Birkirkara fell into reservoir after falling two storeys and a half during works he was carrying out at 4:30pm, in the Vittoriosa piazza, Birgu

19 April 2024, 7:59am
by Matthew Vella

A Turkish worker suffered grievous injuries in a two-storey fall during works he was carrying out on a building.

The 35-year-old resident of Birkirkara was said to have fallen inside a water reservoir after falling two storeys and a half during works he was carrying out at 4:30pm, in the Vittoriosa piazza, Birgu.

The man was administered first aid and then rushed off to Mater Dei Hospital. Investigations by the OHSA and the police are ongoing.

