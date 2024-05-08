Grech asks judge in civil case against Vitals to permit the exhibiting of related criminal charges and court orders

The leader of the Opposition PN party, Bernard Grech, has asked the judge presiding over civil case filed by the Nationalist Party, for the recovery of the millions paid out of the public coffers to Vitals Global Healthcare, to order the exhibition of recent court orders and criminal charges issued in connection with it.

Earlier today, lawyers Edward Debono and Nicholas Debono filed an application on Grech’s behalf, informing presiding judge Toni Abela that “several worrying developments” had taken place since the last sitting on May 3, in connection with the recission of the emphyteutical concession of the St. Luke, Karin Grech and Craig hospitals.

The courts apply the maxim quod non est in acti non est in mundi, which means that the court can only decide on an issue using the evidence exhibited before it.

READ ALSO: Muscat to be charged with money laundering, bribery and corruption

In view of this fact, the PN leader’s lawyers have requested the court summons the Registrar of the Criminal Court “to exhibit a copy of an attachment and investigation order issued by Criminal Court judge Edwina Grima, together with copies of the criminal charges issued yesterday by the Court of Magistrates.

“It would be useful that, before this court passes judgement it would have a copy of these acts which are intimately connected to the merits of this case, not only so that judicial recognition of these developments be taken, but also so that copies of the same be inserted in the acts of this case.”

These significant developments had taken place at a stage when the plaintiffs had declared they had no further evidence, explained the lawyers, necessitating the judge to authorise them to call the Registrar to the stand and exhibit copies of the acts in question.