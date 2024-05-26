Nursing aide dies, woman grievously hurt after being hit by ambulance

A 48-year-old nursing aide, Joseph Grech from Cospicua, tragically died on Saturday after being struck by an ambulance near the emergency department at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ambulance was driven by a 36-year-old from Żejtun. Additionally, a 54-year-old Romanian woman residing in St Paul’s Bay was also hit by the ambulance, as she is suffering from grievous injuries.

A medical team attended to both victims; however, Grech was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has been informed of the incident and has initiated an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.