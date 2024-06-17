PN says Enemalta failed to carry out maintenance with minimal effect

The Nationalist Party has stated that Sunday's power outage showed that the Labour Government failed in conducting planned maintenance with the minimal effect possible.

In a statement on Monday, the PN noted that while Enemalta said the power cuts came after planned maintenance works on the interconnector, one would have expected the service provider to inform the public.

“We’ve seen another attempt to paint a false picture, where the blame was shifted onto the interconnector,” the opposition said, adding that, “The truth is that the interconnector had nothing to do with what happened yesterday.”

The PN said that Sunday’s power cuts show that Enemalta failed to carry out maintenance works with the least possible impacts to supply. “This is the result of a lack of planning and political leadership which isn’t capable of recognising the critical points of different scenarios in the energy sector.”

The PN said that should it be the governing party, Enemalta would have clear protocols such as a “business continuity plan” which includes an assessment of critical points in maintenance cases such as those seen on Sunday.

“After what happened yesterday, it seems that Enemalta’s problems are not only linked to distribution and generation, but now they also include maintenance.”

The statement was signed by shadow minister for energy, Ryan Callus.