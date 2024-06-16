'Trip' during maintenance works on interconnector was cause of power outage

Electricity supply has been fully restored to all Enemalta customers who experienced an interruption, the service provider announced.

The power cuts occurred at around 6.20pm. Enemalta explained that a fault had developed while maintenance work was underway on the interconnector which supplies power from Sicily, tripping a power-generating turbine.

"Enemalta’s engineers and technicians immediately took all necessary measures to gradually restore supply to those areas affected. This was done without putting at risk the national electricity infrastructure. Within an hour, supply was gradually restored to all affected customers."

Many households in Malta once again experienced power cuts, with those affected reaching the thousands.

Among the localities affected by the power cuts were Xgħajra, Dingli, Attard, Żebbuġ, Paola, Marsaxlokk, Marsaskala, Iklin, Luqa, Marsa, Żejtun and Mosta.

Last year, Maltese households and businesses were constantly reporting power cuts, as Enemalta had claimed that the power cuts were largely caused by cable faults, and had nothing to do with overloads.

Last February, Enemalta's executive chairman Ryan Fava said that Enemalta would not be able to guarantee the country a “security of energy supply” during peak summer months, without a new 60MW “temporary” diesel-powered “emergency plant” in Delimara.