Barbie most popular film of 2023 in Malta

‘Barbie’, ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, were the three most popular films of 2023 in Malta.

Multi-Oscar winner Oppenheimer was the fourth most popular film in the country.

National Statistics Office (NSO) data shows in 2023 total of 385 film titles and 30,742 screenings were exhibited in 2023, amounting to an average of 80 screenings per film.

Last year, cinemas registered a total of 594,087 admissions. Maltese productions many of which belonged to the short films rather than the feature films category, had 4,884 admissions with a total gross box office of €20,457 in 143 screenings.

On the other hand, foreign productions, which besides the traditional feature films also included event cinema, had 589,203 admissions with a total gross box office of €4,488,290 in 30,599 screenings

During 2023, cinema audiences had a choice of 385 distinct shows, the majority of which were fiction films. These films attracted 73.8% of total admissions.

The running time of 61% of the films projected in 2023 fell within the 76 to 120 minutes bracket. The ‘Live/Encore’ screenings which include operas, ballets, and theatre, had the longest running time with an average of 150 minutes. On the other hand, animation films had the shortest running time with an average of 87 minutes.

