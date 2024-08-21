Two women injured after Birżebbuġa traffic accident
Police said that the accident took place at around 6:15pm on Tuesday in Triq Ħal Far
Two women sustained injuries following a traffic accident at around 6:15pm on Tuesday in Birżebbuġa.
Police said that the accident took place in Triq Ħal Far.
Preliminary investigations show that a Toyota Aygo X being driven by a 34-year-old woman who lives in Siġġiewi, collided with a Ford Transit driven by a 22-year-old Greek man who lives in Marsascala. A 56-year-old woman who lives in Birgu was also in the Aygo X.
The two women in the Aygo X were aided by a medical team before they were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. The 56-year-old was later certified as having sustained light injuries, while the driver suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.