[WATCH] Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recounts funny exchange ahead of Malta visit

Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher, whose son James now plays with the national team, recounted a funny ordeal ahead of his trip to Malta to watch him play.

On the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher recounted how he was speaking to a hotel concierge whose contact had been given to him by Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

The concierge, speaking to Carragher over his trip to Malta told the Liverpool legend: “Looking forward to hosting you Jamie, we will organise pickup at the airport and make sure you and your family have a great time. I can put my hotel team in touch with you via email or Whatsapp.”

But Carragher’s trip had already been planned out, and he didn’t need his services.

It turned out the contact, which Carragher had saved on his phone as Mark Malta, replied by saying: “Jamie I am ignoring you, Gary’s the boss!”

Last month, MFA President Bjorn Vassallo announced Chouaref and James Carragher, son of the Liverpool FC legend, were granted Maltese citizenship by registration due to their descent. They both featured in Malta’s matches against Poland and Finland.

Carragher also spoke about his son’s performance in the Maltese backline, saying he wasn’t sure he would be starting as it was his first time with the team.

“They should have got something out of the Finland game, they played really well in the second half,” he went on to say.

Carragher also recounted his son’s nervousness ahead of the match against Poland, as more than 50,000 Polish supporters descended on the stadium to watch their team play.

“And what do you do when you’re nervous? You have a drink. But it was good. I wanted Robert Lewandowski to start, but he came on for the last 20 minutes, and my son did alright,” he said.