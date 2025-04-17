Permanent Residency vs Temporary Residency: What you need to know before moving abroad

Residency types

Permanent

Permanent residency refers to the status granted to a person that allows them to live in a country indefinitely. While such residents are not citizens, they are allowed to stay in the country as long as they wish. They can also work, study, and access public services, though their rights may not be as extensive as those of a citizen. In most cases, permanent residency is granted after a certain number of years of temporary one or through specific visa programs.

Temporary

It allows individuals to live in a country for a limited period, typically ranging from one to several years. Temporary residents may be granted permission to work, study, or conduct business, but their stay is not indefinite. Once the term of their temporary residency expires, they may be required to leave the country, or they may apply for an extension or a change of status.

The process of gaining residency

Temporary residency process

In the USA, it is often granted through specific visa categories, such as student visas (F-1), work visas (H-1B), or visitor visas (B-1/B-2). These visas are usually issued for a limited time and may be renewed, depending on the type of visa and the individual's circumstances.

In the EU, it is commonly granted to individuals who are studying, working, or living with family members in an EU country. Temporary permits are usually valid for one to five years, depending on the specific country and the type of residency. Extensions may be possible, but these are generally subject to demonstrating that the original conditions are still met.

Permanent residency process

In the USA, an individual may apply for a green card (permanent resident card) through family sponsorship, employment, or a lottery program. Other pathways, such as asylum or refugee status, are also available, but each comes with its own set of requirements.

Similarly, in the EU, permanent residency can be achieved after residing in an EU member state for five years under a special visa. Individuals may need to show proof of stable employment, financial resources, and health insurance, among other requirements. In some cases, the registration of investment funds may be required for those seeking residency through investment programs in certain EU countries.

Benefits of permanent residency

Stability and security

Permanent residents are allowed to live and work in the country indefinitely without the need to renew visas or worry about their status expiring. This provides a sense of security that a temporary status cannot offer. For those who want to make a long-term commitment to living abroad, this is often the most attractive option.

Access to more rights

While they are not citizens, they are often entitled to most of the benefits that citizens receive, including access to public healthcare, education, and social services. In many countries, permanent residents are also allowed to own property, which may be restricted for temporary residents.

Pathway to citizenship

After a certain number of years as a permanent resident, individuals may apply for citizenship, provided they meet the requirements. This can include demonstrating language proficiency, passing a citizenship test, and showing integration into society. For example, in the USA, individuals who have held a green card for five years are eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship.

Benefits of temporary residency

Flexibility

Temporary residency is ideal for those who want to experience life in a new country without making a long-term commitment. Temporary residents can live, work, or study in the country for a specific period, and they have the option to leave once their visa expires. This is a great option for individuals who are not ready to settle down permanently or are only interested in living abroad for a short time.

Easier process

Obtaining temporary residency is often a faster and simpler process than applying for a permanent one. In some cases, it can be granted quickly, especially for students or workers. Since it is generally tied to a specific purpose, such as studying or working, individuals may have fewer requirements to meet than those applying for permanent residency.

Lower commitment

With temporary residency, individuals are not tied to a country for an extended period. If circumstances change or if they no longer wish to stay in the country, they can simply let their status expire. This provides a level of flexibility and freedom that its counterpart does not offer. It also allows individuals to explore different countries without feeling bound to one place.

Key differences

Challenges of permanent residency

Long processing times

The application process can be lengthy and complicated. In the USA, for example, obtaining a green card can take several years, depending on the type of application and the applicant’s situation. Similarly, in the EU, the process for obtaining permanent residency may require extensive documentation and proof of financial stability.

Restrictions on travel

For instance, in the USA, permanent residents must live in the country for a certain number of months per year to maintain their status. If a permanent resident spends too much time abroad, they may risk losing their status.

Challenges of temporary residency

Limited duration

Once the visa or permit expires, individuals may be required to leave the country unless they apply for an extension or a different visa status. This can be disruptive for those who wish to stay longer or settle in the country.

Limited rights

Temporary residents generally do not enjoy the same rights as permanent residents. For example, they may not have access to certain public services or may face restrictions on property ownership. They may also be limited in terms of the types of work they can do or the industries in which they can work.