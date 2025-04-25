eCabs announces expansion plans to Berlin and UK

eCabs Technologies has announced its plans for expansion into Berlin and Bristol, marking five jurisdictions operating on the Maltese tech company’s ride-hailing platform.

“The international expansion of eCabs Technologies is evidence of the potential of Maltese companies to excel and compete globally,” said Prime Minister Abela during his visit to the company’s new offices in St Julian’s.

The Prime Minister, joined by Minister for Transport Chris Bonett, visited the new offices of eCabs Technologies to mark the occassion. The company forms part of the wider eCabs organisation and has built a ride-hailing technology platform that is already operating in several European countries.

Founded in 2009 from a small office in St Julian’s, eCabs Technologies now provides modern mobility solutions in a number of regulated European markets.

During the visit, Prime Minister Abela met with founder and CEO Matthew Bezzina, the executive team, and employees, describing the workplace as dynamic and innovative. The company currently employs over 250 people.

The Prime Minister said that the company's journey shows how far hard work and strong vision can go. He added that Malta has the potential to become an innovation hub and highlighted how Maltese institutions such as the Malta Development Bank play an important role in helping businesses expand beyond Malta.

“This is not just a success story but a model for many other Maltese start-ups with the ambition to reach foreign markets,” he said.

The company’s expansion to Berlin will include the launch of Femride, a ride-hailing service designed for women. Bristol will be the first city in the United Kingdom to adopt the eCabs platform. With these additions, eCabs will now operate in five key markets: Malta, Athens, Bucharest, Berlin, and Bristol.

This step follows the completion of an €18 million technology development programme, one of the largest locally funded projects, supported by the Malta Development Bank and the Bank of Valletta.

With five operating markets in Malta, Greece, Romania, Geramy and the UK, a new market outside the European Union is also expected to be announced in the coming weeks.