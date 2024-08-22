Vitals fraud: Auditor General, Malta Enterprise and former Lands Commissioner testify
Compilation of evidence continues against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna and 13 other defendants facing charges over the fraudulent hospitals concession to Vitals Global Healthcare
Magistrate Leonard Caruana will hear a number of witnesses testify today, as the compilation of evidence against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna and 13 other defendants who are facing charges over the fraudulent private hospitals’ concession to Vitals Global Healthcare.
In a decree issued after the previous sitting, on July 24, the court ruled that there was a prima facie case to be heard against the accused, paving the way for them to be indicted and tried before the Criminal Court.
Among the witnesses requested for today’s sitting is former economy minister Chris Cardona, who testified yesterday in the parallel criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
On the witness stand yesterday, Cardona appeared to distance himself from the Memorandum of Understanding which he had signed with Vitals in his ministerial capacity.
He told the court that he had not read the document before signing it and had only done so in preparation for his testimony before the National Audit Office. When pressed by the court, Cardona said: “I was the minister responsible for Malta Enterprise. They asked me to sign it and I signed it.”
But later that same afternoon, Cardona took to Facebook to accuse the press of maliciously distorting his testimony, despite it being reported in real time.
Also expected to testify are several forensic accounting experts, who had been appointed to assist the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal.
“No. At no time did I say I was involved in the concession.”
“The MoU. In it, did you encounter any irregularity or illegality?”
“No.”
“So you were satisfied?”
“Yes, because it was non-binding... it lapsed. Dead.”
Cardona: Normally it is requested by the government itself or the investors for ‘institutional comfort,’ which would be useful when seeking financing from banks, as it would show a measure of interest on the part of the government. Franco Debono continues the cross-examination. “On Dr. Filletti’s question, if Cardona can check paragraph 3 of the MoU. Does he confirm that this non-binding nature emerges from the document itself?” Cardona: “If I’m not mistaken it was 4 months not 6.” The witness reads the clause and confirms the defence lawyer’s argument. “It also refers to due diligence. If it is negative, the memorandum is revoked ipso facto.” Prosecutor asks what the point of signing an MoU is if it is non-binding. “ Cardona: There is a difference. The investor is expressing an interest in a project and the government is showing interest in the investor’s offer.... There are many reasons, but it is still non-binding.” After confirming that photocopies of the documents Cardona had exhibited in the other compilation of evidence were true copies, Cardona steps off the witness stand and leaves the courtroom. Matthew Vella
He asks to address the court. “I testified yesterday in the proceedings against JM et and the reporting of my testimony by the Times of Malta and MaltaToday went completely opposite to what I said... He says that he expects the reports on today’s sitting will accuse him of changing his version. These are people who for the purposes of their malice...”
Court interrupts him and tells him that these proceedings are separate and that it would only be relying on his testimony today. Matthew Vella
Mr. Chris Fearne is a public official, employed as a consultant.
Ronald Mizzi is also a public official.
Alfred Camilleri had been a public official in 2020.
Rapa and Camenzuli are also public officials, Cassar tells the court.
The remainder were not. Matthew Vella