Police arrest 28 people illegally residing in Malta

On Saturday evening, the Police conducted coordinated inspections in relation to immigration irregular and irregular commercial activity in Hamrun.

In a press statement, the police said that inspections were carried out in public spaces, service shops and grocery shops. The operation then continued in several residences private throughout the country.

Twenty-eight people coming from Syria, Nepal, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria and Burkina Farso were arrested in this operation after they were found to reside in the country illegally.

The Police, together with the labor and tax authorities, are also investigating the shops in which searches were made in relation to abuse of labor or trade laws and rules.

All arrested persons will be held in a detention center until they are returned to the country of origin or in which they may reside.

Assisting the Police were also officers from the Detention Services Agency and from the enforcement unit of the Malta Tax and Customs Administration.

This coordinated work in various fields will continue in the coming days and weeks.