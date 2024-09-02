Man crashes car into residence in St Paul's Bay

A 47-year-old man who resides in Marsascala lost control of his van on Monday morning, crashing into a residence

The police said the accident happened at around 9:30am in Triq Raddet ir-Roti, St Paul's Bay

According to investigations by the police, the man drove his Mercedes van into a residence’s parapet after losing control of his car.

A medical team and the Civil Protection Department was called to the site of the accident and was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.