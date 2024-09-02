menu

Man crashes car into residence in St Paul's Bay

Man crashes car into residence in St Pauls Bay after losing control of his car

juliana_zammit
2 September 2024, 3:10pm
by Juliana Zammit

A 47-year-old man who resides in Marsascala lost control of his van on Monday morning, crashing into a residence

The police said the accident happened at around 9:30am in Triq Raddet ir-Roti, St Paul's Bay

According to investigations by the police, the man drove his Mercedes van into a residence’s parapet after losing control of his car.

A medical team and the Civil Protection Department was called to the site of the accident and was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalists. She is curren...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.