Man crashes car into residence in St Paul's Bay
A 47-year-old man who resides in Marsascala lost control of his van on Monday morning, crashing into a residence
The police said the accident happened at around 9:30am in Triq Raddet ir-Roti, St Paul's Bay
According to investigations by the police, the man drove his Mercedes van into a residence’s parapet after losing control of his car.
A medical team and the Civil Protection Department was called to the site of the accident and was certified to be suffering from grevious injuries
Police investigations are ongoing.