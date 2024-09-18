Four youths flee after assaulting two men

The police are searching for four men behind the assault on two other Filipino men on Tuesday evening.

The police said the attack happened at around 9pm in Independence Street, Pieta.

Preliminary investigations revealed two Filipino men., aged 40- and 43-years-old, were assaulted by the four individuals who fled the scene of the assault.

The victims were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, with the 40-year-old suffering from grievous injuries, and the 43-year-old suffering from light injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.