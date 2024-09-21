Motorcycle driver, passenger suffer injuries in Birkirkara accident

A motorcycle driver and his passenger were injured after the driver lost control of his motorcycle in Birkirkara on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq Tumas Fenech.

Preliminary investigations show that the 39-year-old driver who lives in Birkirkara lost control of his Yamaha GPD and fell alongside his 35-year-old passenger who also lives in Birkirkara.

Police said that two parked cars were damaged in the incident.

The pair were aided by a medical team and were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Later, the driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries, while the passenger suffered from light injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.