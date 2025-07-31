My essentials: Justin Amrhein’s cultural picks

About me

I’m an American artist from California. A strategic move to Brooklyn, New York happened in 2007. Over the last several years I have been more nomadic following and creating artistic opportunities around the globe. I found my way to Malta through a connection from a mutual friend that linked me to the best independent curator on the island, Melanie Erixon.

Book

The Botany of Desire by Michael Pollan. It’s a book that was recommended to me by a friend. The overarching concept or message behind my art work focuses on environmentalism and this book falls in line with that wave length. The Botany of Desire presented a lot of new information and ideas that I’m expecting will eventually find its way into my work in some form. Particularly, humans’ role in the evolution of plants.

Film

The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. It’s fantastic. A very fun movie. As for memorable scenes in things I have watched recently I would say the ‘practice scene’ from Ted Lasso, which quickly became one of my favorite series of all time. I can’t recommend it enough. This particular scene in episode six stood out to me because it's actually a reenactment of a real-life legendary interview from Allen Iverson in 2002 when being asked about practice.

Blog

A friend recommended an article written in the online TATE Etc. magazine. The article is titled Domes for Doomsday which is a concept presented by Buckminster Fuller to his students in Chicago in 1949. I read it this week before my opening at MUZA with my 3D Blueprint Sculpture series. The timing was perfect as Buckminster Fuller’s architectural drawings are linked to how this series formed.

Music

A playlist that has happily found its way into my studio practice. Acoustic Beastie Boys. There’s no lyrics, only instrumental. In my studio this playlist is arguably perfect for me. There are big chunks of time where I need music to fuel me creatively but lyrics often become a distraction. Instrumental music helps my brain. This Beastie Boys Acoustic playlist does the same thing classical music does for me but it brings those hip-hop vibes I love.

Place

Place, how do I pick one? I won’t. Happy Place 1: Markleeville California, the forest I spent every summer in as a child that embedded in me a love and respect for nature. Happy Place 2: Humboldt County in Northern California, the redwood forests are simply magical. A memorable place: Japan blew my mind. A future destination I look forward to: Somewhere to see Aurora Borealis with my partner. Several nights awaiting and experiencing the natural lights together… Iceland, maybe?