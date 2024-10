Man suffers grievous injuries in a road accident

A man of 56 suffered grievous injuries in a road accident at around 7pm on Thursday evening, on St Paul’s Street, Valletta.

The Hungarian national was hit by a Toyota Auris being driven by a 51-year-old man from San Ġwann.

The victim was assisted by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.