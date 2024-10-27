Two people suffer grievous injuries in separate falls

A man and a woman were both injured in separate falls in the same block of appartments in Gozo.

According to a police statement, a 29-year-old Serbian fell down the shaft of the block of appartments whilst a 34-year-old woman fell down from her balcony into the yard.

A medical team provided assistance and the victims were taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

The man was certified with serious injuries while the woman was certified with serious injuries.

Magistrate Simone Grech was informed about the case and she appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing