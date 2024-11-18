Man injured in Delimara boat fire passes away

A man who sustained serious injuries after a boat caught fire near Marsaxlokk has died, according to police.

In a statement, the police said the man died at Mater Dei Hospital on Monday. A magisterial inquiry and police investigations ongoing.

According to preliminary police investigations on the day of the accident, the victim, a 46-year-old man from Żurrieq, suffered severe burns after the boat he was on caught fire.

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department quickly arrived on the scene and found the man in the sea.

Rescue teams promptly brought him aboard a lifeboat, where he was transferred back to shore. A medical team was on standby to administer first aid before the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.