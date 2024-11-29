Two men injured grievously in separate road accidents

Two men were hospitalised with grievous injuries after being involved in separate road accidents in Gozo and Zurrieq, the police said.

The first accident happened at 9am on Friday when there was a collision in Triq Fortunato Mizzi, Gozo between a 75-year-old man from Zabbar driving a Peugeot 107 and a 22-year old man from Xaghra driving a Honda motorcycle.

The second accident happened at around 9:30am on Friday when a 36-year-old man from Birzebbuga crashed his quadbike, while driving in Triq l-Imqabba, Zurrieq. The police said the man lost control of his motorbike.

The 36-year old was hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital and the 22-year-old man was hospitalised at Gozo General Hospital they were certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.