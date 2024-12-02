Man accused of stalking and harassing ex-partner denied bail

A man accused of stalking and harassing his ex-partner after their relationship ended has been denied bail, with the court citing potential risks to the victim's safety.

The accused allegedly contacted the victim through social media, email, and family members despite being blocked. The prosecution argued against bail due to the severity of the charges and the victim's pending testimony. The court issued a protection order for the victim and her family, rejecting the defence's plea for the accused's release.

The alleged victim had reported her ex-partner to the Police’s Domestic Violence Unit on 26 November. Despite the victim telling the accused that the relationship between them was over, he still persisted in contacting her.

The man had contacted the victim through social media platforms and through email. The victim had blocked the man but he continued to message the daughter they had together, and the victim’s parents.

The man pleaded not guilty, with his defence counsel requesting bail.

The prosecution objected to his release on the basis that the victim has not testified yet, apart from citing the nature of the offence committed. The prosecution further added that they request a protection order in favour of the victim, and that the accused is remanded in custody until further proceedings.

The defence objected to remanding the accused in custody due to the fact that he would lose his employment as a result. The defence also brought up the fact that the report was lodged by the victim around one year after the entire ordeal had taken place.

The Court, presided by Jean Paul Grech, said there could be a serious risk for the victim should the person charged be granted bail at this stage. “The charges being brought forward against the person charged are of a serious nature. Besides the fear that violence will be used against the victim, there is also an offence relative to stalking” the Court said.

The Court rejected the defence’s request for bail and remanded the man in custody until a compilation of evidence is brought forward. The Court also acceded to the request for a protection order in favour of the victim and third parties related to her through which the accused might contact.

This is an ongoing case.

Lawyer Miriayah Borg for the Attorney General, and Inspector Sherona Buhagiar for the Commissioner of Police led the prosecution.