Man found guilty of threatening to shoot dog and owner

A 68-year old man from Birżebbuġa was found guilty of threatening another man and was conditionally discharged for a period of three months.

The man, who was furthermore found guilty of insulting the man and breaching public peace, had made various threats after the victim’s dog entered his field. The defendant told the victim that he would shoot him as well as his dog, if the latter were to enter the field again.

The defendant, who claimed that the dog had barked and approached him, told the Court that whilst he had advised the victim to refrain from letting his dog roam around, he had never threatened to shoot him. The Court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, held that it believed the victim’s version of events, noting that fear had been instilled in his mind.

It was further noted that whilst there was passive provocation inasmuch as the dog was not kept on a leash, the defendant had crossed a line with his threat.

The defendant was also ordered to refrain from approaching the victim for a period of one year.