Police arrest 19-year-old driving without valid documents
Police have arrested a 19-year-old for driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license or insurance.
In a statement, police said that during a routine traffic stop in Marsa at around 3:15pm, officers noticed a vehicle skipping traffic and changing direction after the driver noticed the police.
Officers then followed the vehicle - a Range Rover - and signalled to the driver to stop.
Police found that the 19-year-old driver was not in possession of a valid driver’s license or car insurance. He was also found to have breached bail conditions.
An 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were also in the vehicle, as the driver was arrested and his vehicle was taken.
He will be arraigned in court later on Tuesday.