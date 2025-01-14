Police arrest 19-year-old driving without valid documents

Police have arrested a 19-year-old for driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license or insurance.

In a statement, police said that during a routine traffic stop in Marsa at around 3:15pm, officers noticed a vehicle skipping traffic and changing direction after the driver noticed the police.

Officers then followed the vehicle - a Range Rover - and signalled to the driver to stop.

Police found that the 19-year-old driver was not in possession of a valid driver’s license or car insurance. He was also found to have breached bail conditions.

An 11-year-old and a 12-year-old were also in the vehicle, as the driver was arrested and his vehicle was taken.

He will be arraigned in court later on Tuesday.