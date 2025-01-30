Man remanded in custody after being charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine and heroin

A man was remanded in custody after allegedly being caught with 60 grams of cocaine and six grams of heroin, sealed and ready to be trafficked.

Jason Zammit, a 49-year-old man from Pieta was charged with various offences, including the possession and trafficking of cocaine and heroin, the improper use of electronic communications, recidivism and breaching bail conditions.

Zammit was similarly arraigned last year and accused of cocaine and heroin trafficking.

The prosecution recalled that the police yesterday received a report indicating that an individual in a Gzira apartment had been trafficking drugs. This morning, upon entering Zammit’s residence in order to arrest him, the Police found the defendant, also known as ‘Il-Pajsu’, asleep, with drugs on his bedside table.

Zammit pleaded not guilty to all charges, with the defence furthermore requesting bail. The prosecution objected to said request, arguing that various witnesses were yet to testify. Reference was also made to the fact that Zammit currently faces other criminal proceedings.

The defence, at this juncture, stated that Zammit requires help rather than incarceration, with the assignment of a probation officer being ideal.

The Court, presided over by Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia, denied the request.

Inspector Francesco Mizzi prosecuted with the assistance of AG lawyer Julian Scicluna.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Matthew Xuereb appeared for Zammit.