Yorgen Fenech, Ray Aquilina to face trial over money laundering and corruption

Yorgen Fenech and Ray Aquilina, the former head of the police’s anti-money laundering unit, will face trial over money laundering and corruption, a magistrate has ruled.

Fenech was back in court on Wednesday, just days after he walked out of Corradino Correctional Facility, having been granted bail more than five years after his arrest in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He is pleading not guilty.

Ray Aquilina, is charged with corruption, perjury, the leaking of official secrets as well as money laundering, whereas Yorgen Fenech, faces charges of complicity in the corruption of a public officer and money laundering.

Ray Aquilina had initially been arrested in 2021 within the context of a probe into government and police officials who had potentially leaked sensitive information surrounding the Caruana Galizia murder investigation to suspects – including Melvin Theuma.

This came at a time wherein Fenech was meant to be investigated by the former superintendent in relation to the ownership of 17 Black. Aquilina’s parents, who would later donate the property to their son, were to appear as the buyers.

Aquilina had most recently occupied a management role at Enemalta following his retirement from the Police. He no longer holds the role.

Mario Bugeja, a notary, was also charged with money laundering. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

During the hearing, Magistrate Rachel Montebello listened to a representative of the Notarial Council of Malta explain the council's roles and the duty of notaries to verify the details of individuals and companies involved in a contract.

Court officials also submitted various files as part of the case documents.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Inspector Sean Friggieri with the assistance of lawyers Andrea Zammit and Gary Cauchi from the Attorney General’s office.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca appeared for Fenech.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for Bugeja.

Lennox Vella appeared for Aquilina.