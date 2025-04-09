Man admits to raping his two step-daughters

A 60-year-old man from Rabat, Gozo has admitted to raping and sexually molesting his two step-daughters, who at the time of the assault were under 15 years of age.

The man agreed to a plea bargain of 12 years in prison instead of undergoing a trial by jury. Judgment will be handed down later this month.

The man was also accused of raping his own daughter, however she later withdrew her report, and this was accepted by the court.

The man initially faced a life-imprisonment sentence after the Attorney General lawyer requested the punishment be increased with an additional two degrees.

In their objection, the defence team remarked that the punishment needs to be corrected to the proper limits the offence carries. Therefore, a bargaining plea of 12 years imprisonment was later agreed to by the parties, and the accused accepted and admitted to the charges.

The court was presided over by Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras, who will be delivering the sentence later on this month.

The accused was assisted by lawyers Jose Herrera, Alex Scerri Herrera and Charlon Gouder.