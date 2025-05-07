Maksar trial: Jurors shown gruesome photos of Carmel Chircop murder scene

Gruesome photos of the aftermath lawyer Carmel Chircop’s murder back in 2015 at a Birkirkara garage were shown to the jurors in court on Wednesday.

The trial by jury over the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop continued before Madam Justice Edwina Grima. The accused are ‘Tal-Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother, are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.Prosecutors insist the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

Court medical expert Mario Scerri took the stand to outline his findings upon his examination of the Carmel Chircop’s body, both on the site of the murder and during the post-mortem.

The scene of the crime in the garage was shown to the jurors, depicting the lifeless body of Chircop lying face-up near his Mercedes.

The victim was surrounded by a large pool of blood which had oozed from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. His left arm was flexed and twisted backward, still gripping his briefcase. A bracelet and mobile phone were also found close to the body.

Jurors were then shown a series of photos taken in the morgue. Scerri confirmed that a total of four bullets had wounded Chircop’s body, as previously confirmed. He also explained the nature of both entry and exit wounds.

The court expert said a certain wound in the victim’s back was an exit wound which is usually caused when a bullet rebounds and subsequently exits the body.

Another larger gunshot wound was seen between the chest and the stomach. This was identified as an entry wound and was deemed the most damaging due to its location near vital organs.

The expert also highlighted the signs of “burnt margins” around the wounds which meant Chircop was hit by a gun fired at close range.

Additional lesions were identified on the victim’s right arm, in the back, the neck, and the buttocks. Two of the four fatal bullets were recovered from within the body, one lodged in the chest and the other in the arm.

According to Scerri, one bullet had entered through the back and exited through the neck, while another travelled through the stomach and exited from a different part of the torso.

“The bullet causes great shockwaves. Where it hits, it destroys and deflects,” Scerri explained. “Its destination becomes unpredictable, hence the strange entry and exit patterns.”

Further confirmation of the autopsy findings came from doctors Maria Theresa Camilleri Podestà and Safraz Ali who were appointed by the inquiring magistrate to perform the post-mortem examination.

They confirmed Dr. Scerri’s testimony and noted Carmel Chircop was in good health prior to his death.

Court IT expert Keith Cutajar also testified about separate assignments he was involved in.

He testified about transcriptions that were given by Vince Muscat and how he edited the data to include only the relevant information.

He was also appointed to extract data from an iPhone belonging to Kevin Ellul ‘Double 0’. During the extraction, Cutajar discovered several fake social media accounts registered on the device, using the pseudonym “Brian Borg”.

Jean Paul Azzopardi later testified that he conducted valuations on four vehicles belonging to the accused, Jamie Vella - a Mercedes, Volvo, Citroen, and BMW.

He also assessed the vehicles and Yamaha motorcycles at Robert Agius’s residence, and analysed the value of a vehicle belonging to Adrian Agius.

A former police major also testified that about a week before Carmel Chircop's murder, he overheard Chircop angrily speaking on the phone, saying, "When are you going to give it back?" and "You've been saying this forever."

Upon cross-examination of lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, he confirmed that he did not know who was on the other side of the phone call.

Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia proceeded to ask the police major:“ Do you know that he used to invest in property and was a negotiator?” No, I don’t know. All I know about Chircop I have said”, the witness replied firmly as he was pressed by lawyer Cachia.

When he was notified of the lawyer’s death, he distinctly remembered passing on this information to another inspector but he never got to know what she did with this information.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.